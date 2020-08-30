The Artists League of the Sandhills and Sandhills Photography Club present “Travels Near and Far,” with an opening Friday evening, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
This is the second time the two organizations have joined together to exhibit their work. The show will feature photographs and artwork depicting travel and subject matter from anywhere in the world. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 24, with gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Social distancing will be in place, masks will be worn, and individual treat bags will be available for guests.
The Sandhills Photography Club was created in 1983 to bring together persons interested in photography. The group meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at The O’Neal School Auditorium on Airport Road, and is are open to members and visitors.
The club provides a supportive atmosphere for members, regardless of their skill level, through workshops, exhibitions, informal programs, competitions and field trips.
The monthly meetings alternate between competitions and speakers, who offer various insights into photography. The digital competitions, grouped according to skill level, are open to members. Visit www.sandhillsphotoclub.org for information.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery, 35 artists’ studios, and classrooms, are located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St.
Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.