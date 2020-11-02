Gradwohl

"Tranquil Illumination," by Carol Gradwohl

The Artists League will open its 26th annual art exhibit and sale Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a reception.

“This is our biggest event of the year,” says Pam Griner, of the Artists League. The opening weekend continues Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Meet the artists as they paint in their studios throughout the weekend,” says Griner.

The exhibit and sale will remain open through Friday, Dec. 18, with gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire the perfect piece of art for personal enjoyment or as a gift for the approaching holiday season,” says Griner. “With approximately 150 new works of art in the exhibit and more than 300 pieces in the artists’ studios, you may choose from oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, alcohol inks, colored pencils, and mixed media in a variety of sizes and prices.”

“Grandma’s Parlor,” a lovely oil painting by Betty DiBartelomeo, will be raffled during the opening weekend. Raffle tickets are for sale from Artists’ League members or at the League. A book of six tickets is available for $5 or $1 per individual ticket. The raffle winner will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.

“You need not be present to win,” says Griner.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.

The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.

Visit www.artistleague.org or call (910) 944-3979 for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.

