The public is invited to the special opening reception for the Artists League’s 27th annual art exhibit and sale on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. “This is our biggest event of the year,” says a spokesman. The opening weekend continues Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet the artists as they paint in their studios throughout the weekend. The exhibit and sale will remain open through Friday, Dec. 17, with gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire the perfect piece of art for personal enjoyment or as a gift for the approaching holiday season,” says the spokesman. “With approximately 150 new works of art in the exhibit and more than 300 pieces in the artists’ studios, you may choose from oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, alcohol inks, colored pencils, and mixed media in a variety of sizes and prices.”
A gift basket with art, gift cards from local businesses, and other items will be raffled during the opening weekend. Tickets are for sale from Artists League members or at the League. A book of six tickets is available for $5 or $1 per individual ticket. The raffle winner will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.
“You need not be present to win,” says the spokesman.
The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.
Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call (910) 944-3979.
