Join the Artists League of the Sandhills for a two-person show “All Things Are Possible” in October. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
“Linda Nunez and Paula Spinner have a surprise,” says a spokesman. “They have merged their talents as artists to produce two separate but collaborative works of art. Upon entering the gallery, your attention will be drawn to their large canvases that merge into a continuous image.”
Linda “Caro” Nunez is an artist residing in North Carolina, where she is an accomplished painter and designer of distinctive and custom-order jewelry. She sources exotic stones and materials from around the world and pairs them with quality components made in the U.S. She uses various mediums when creating her pieces. She has been teaching and making art across the country and around the world since 1998.
Born in the Dominican Republic, Nunez immigrated to the U.S. with her family as a young child, where she grew up in the city of Lynn, Mass. She says she remains a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox to this day. She briefly studied architecture at Wentworth Institute before discovering her passion for art and education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in art therapy and education from Emmanuel College, and a master's degree in art teaching from the University of North Carolina. She is fluent in English and Spanish and a committed student of the Arabic language.
Spinner is a native North Carolinian. Before moving to Pinehurst, she lived in Maryland for 35 years and started her career as a technical illustrator for a NASA contractor. She has a master’s degree in management information systems and spent the last decade of her career performing cyber security risk assessments for Computer Sciences Corporation.
In 2017, Spinner retired and resumed her love of art. She paints in oil and acrylic. She enjoys classes and learning from the League’s instructors and visiting artists. Spinner lives in Pinehurst with her husband, Mike.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery, 35 artists’ studios, and classroom are located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
