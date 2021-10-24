The Artists League of the Sandhills hosts a special annual Collectors Choice preview reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Exchange Street Gallery. This allows those attending a sneak peek at the art from the 27th annual fall exhibit and sale.
“This fabulous evening is by invitation only and is our most exciting event of the year,” says a spokesman. “We invite you to attend this reception, with special themed food and drink, that is held prior to the public opening of the exhibit.”
This year’s theme is “Starry, Starry Night.”
“A commitment to spend $100 on a painting or make a $100 donation admits two guests,” says the spokesman. “There will be hundreds of paintings to choose from in the gallery and studios. If you would like to join us that evening and have first choice of the amazing art, call (910) 944-3979, or send an email to artistleague@windstream.net for your special invitation.”
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.
“We have the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view,” says the spokesman.
Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or email artistleague@windstream.net for information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
