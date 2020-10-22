Courtney Herndon painting

A painting by Courtney Herndon

The Artists League of the Sandhills hosts a special annual Collectors' Choice Night Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a preview of the 26th annual fall exhibit and sale.

“This evening is by invitation only and is our biggest event of the year,” says a spokesman. “A commitment to spend $100 on a painting or make a $100 donation admits two. This is a reception held prior to the public opening of the exhibit and one of the ways we support the League for the year. And, like many other small businesses affected by COVID-19, we need your support more than ever.”

Anyone interested in attending that evening in order to have first choice of the paintings should call (910) 944-3979 or email artistleague@windstream.net. for an invitation.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.

The gallery, 35 artists’ studios, and classroom are located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org.

