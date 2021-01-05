“Start the new year off by taking an inspiring art class or workshop,” says a spokesman for the Artists League of the Sandhills. “On Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., visit the League and view displays that will offer details about the various mediums that you may want to learn. Then register for the classes that interest you.”
There will be information about classes in drawing, pastel, colored pencil, oil, watercolor, acrylic and acrylic pouring, alcohol ink, mixed medium and collage.
“Learn something new or advance your current skills,” says the spokesman. “The exhibition of our instructors’ paintings will be hung in our gallery and will remain open through Jan. 28. Join us for a fun afternoon and enjoy light refreshments. You can view the complete class and workshop list on our website.”
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
