The public is cordially invited to the special opening reception for the Artists League’s 28th annual art exhibit and sale on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is the organization’s biggest event of the year and an ideal opportunity to acquire the perfect piece of art for personal enjoyment or as a gift for the approaching holiday season.
Opening weekend continues on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees may meet the artists as they paint in their studios throughout the weekend.
The exhibit and sale will remain open through Friday, Dec. 18, with gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
With approximately 150 new works of art in the exhibit and over 300 pieces in the artists’ studios, you may choose from oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, alcohol inks, colored pencils and mixed media in a variety of sizes and prices.
Baskets with art, gift cards from local businesses and other lovely gifts will be raffled during the opening weekend. Raffle tickets are for sale from Artists League members or at the gallery. The raffle winner will be announced Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery, located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal, houses the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view. Visit www.artistleague.org or contact the League at (910) or artistleague@windstream.net for information about classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
