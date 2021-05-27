Artists League

“A River Glow,” by Leigh Lassiter

The Artists League of the Sandhills announces “Art to Appreciate,” an exhibit includes the works of all members of the Artists League of the Sandhills.

“This is the only exhibit at the League that is judged by a professional art authority,” says a spokesman.

The exhibit will open with a reception Sunday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., and the show will hang through Thursday, July 1.

Winners for best in each category, as well as best overall, will be chosen and ribbons hung by each selected painting prior to the opening reception. Guests will be asked to participate by voting for their favorite painting for the “People’s Choice” Award.

Luke Huling is the judge for the exhibit. He is a ceramic figure sculptor from Harrisburg Pa. He received his BFA from Edinboro University and his MFA from Indiana University. He is a past resident at the LUX Center for the Arts and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Huling has taught ceramics and metalsmithing in a variety of settings including craft schools, universities, and community centers. He currently lives in North Carolina and teaches both composition and two-dimensional art, in addition to ceramics, at Sandhills Community College.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.

The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange Street in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and there are 34 studios with hundreds of available paintings to view.

Visit www.artistleague.org for more information.

