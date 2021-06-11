On Sunday, June 6, artist Luke Huling had the difficult task of selecting the winning art for the Artists League’s annual judged show.
The exhibit featured more than 90 paintings in various mediums. Winners for best in each category, as well as best overall, were chosen. Guests are asked to participate by voting for their favorite painting for a “People’s Choice” award that will be announced toward the end of the show. The exhibit is open through Thursday, July 1. “Stop in to view the amazing art and vote for your favorite,” says a spokesman.
Winners in the oil painting category are 1. Linda Bruening, “Golden Time of Day”; 2. Jennifer Walker, “Morning Light”; 3. Mary O’Malley, “Pensive”; Honorable Mention: Lois Pollard, “After the Rain,” Mary O’Malley, “Touching,” and Eileen Strickland, “Playing the Cello.”
Watercolor winners include 1. Susan Mauney, “Empty Porch No. 55”; 2. Christine Stackhouse, “Indian Gentleman”; Honorable Mention, Pam Swarbrick, “Dining Out,” and Deane Billings, “Into the Garden.”
Winners in the acrylic category include 1. Joseph Poirier, “Connected/Disconnect”; 2. Paula Spinner, “Quilted Flowers”; Honorable Mention, Beth Ybarra, “Tatanka,” and Carol Gradwohl, “Waiting for the Schoolbus.”
Pastel category winners are 1. Janet Burdick, “Georgia Swamp”; Honorable Mention, Janet Garber, “Who Are You?”
Alcohol Ink winners are 1. Deborah Whitley, “Soaring High”; Honorable Mention, Pam Griner, “Birch Glow.”
Winners in the colored pencil category are 1. Adele Buytenhuys, “Midnight Happy Feet”; Honorable Mention, Janet Garber, “Are You Sure?”
In the “Other Media” category are 1. Laureen Kirk, “Attitudes”; Honorable Mention, Carol Gradwohl, “Take a Ride with the Sandman.”
Elizabeth McDavid’s watercolor painting titled “Alberta Evelyn 1945” was named Best in Show.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery, The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and there are 34 studios with hundreds of available paintings to view. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.net for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.