Six artists whose work is carried by One of a Kind Gallery, located in Pinehurst’s historic Theatre Building, will demonstrate their work Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the gallery. This is a fun event for aspiring artists and those who enjoy seeing such magic being created. All of the artists will welcome questions and interaction from observers.
Paula Montgomery, of Pinehurst, is one of the featured artists. She is well known to the art world of Moore County, having been very active with the Arts Council of Moore County, both as an artist and as an arranger of shows. If you want advice on how to show off your artwork, Montgomery is a master. She is also a master at creating vibrant textured canvases, using brushstrokes or palette knives. Come and learn from Montgomery how knives can be used for much more than eating.
Anne Crabbe, of Pinehurst, is another Midwesterner (Michigan and Wisconsin) who together with her late husband, Jim, finally had the good sense to get out of the cold winters and moved to North Carolina in 1985. Upon retirement from her career in education, Crabbe took up pottery and has been addicted to it ever since. She will be demonstrating using clay to create texture and designs on already thrown pottery.
Kathy Leuck, of Pinehurst, is a versatile painter in oil, acrylic, watercolors, pastels, inks and silk fabric — or a combination of all of the aformentioned. It’s hard to determine just what she will be demonstrating but, for sure, it will be fun. Leuck often creates florals, still life paintings and abstract designs, using the beauty of nature as her primary inspiration.
Betty Hendrix, of Whispering Pines, has been drawing and painting all of her life. When she moved to North Carolina about 30 years ago, from a life in the corporate world, Hendrix made art her full-time commitment. She was a founding member of the Artists League of the Sandhills, where she still teaches. Her primary media are colored pencils and pastels, but she also enjoys watercolor, ink drawing and scratchboard. Hendrix’s art is peaceful and gentle, as is she.
Christine Stackhouse, another Pinehurst resident, hails from merry olde England, where she was a teacher of special needs students. After her move to the United States in 2000, she continued teaching, a big plus for the students in Montgomery County. Her retirement from education in 2015 allowed her to devote more time to her art and other interests. Stackhouse specializes in soft renditions of flowers, birds, dogs, horses and landscapes. Expect to be mesmerized as she applies watercolors to paper.
Sandy Stratil, another Whispering Pines resident, has been an artist almost all her life. She studied art and English in college, and taught both at the high school and university levels. Statil has worked in many forms of media, most recently concentrating on mixed media including ink, acrylic, photo transfers, collage, pencil and water soluble crayons. Many of her paintings are autobiographical, suggesting travel and family experiences. She will be demonstrating how she combines various media, including photo transfers, to integrate a painting.
Artists interested in having their artwork shown at One of a Kind Gallery should submit five to seven photos of their work to oneofakindgallery128@gmail.com. Submissions are sent to a panel of jurors who advise the gallery staff on the quality of the work and how well it would complement the existing artwork in the gallery. Participating artists pay the gallery a nominal monthly rental fee, as well as a 25 percent commission of their sales. There is currently a waiting list.
If you are an appreciator of fine art or someone looking for something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon, visit the Artists @ Work demonstration on June 25, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Theatre Building, 90 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. For more information, call One of a Kind Gallery at (910) 725-0465.
