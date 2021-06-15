Resident ceramic artist Dean Leeper and ceramic intern Ashton Keen will hold artist talks on Thursday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m., followed by Open Mic Night in the STARworks Cafe and Taproom. Both artists will have artist receptions for an exhibition at STARworks the following week. All events are free to attend and open to all ages.
Dean Leeper is a ceramic artist from Madison, Wis., who spent much of his childhood traveling and living in Europe and Africa, which has impacted his art and interest in questioning the idea of place. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College in Berea, Ky., and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana in Missoula.
Ashton Keen is a ceramic artist from Louisiana who fell in love with clay while attending a performing arts high school. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Mississippi and received the NCECA Undergraduate Award for Excellence, second place in 2019.
Both artists will show their work in an exhibition in the STARworks Gallery. The artist reception is Friday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. The exhibition will remain on display until July 31.
Open Mic Night immediately follows the artist talks on June 17 in the STARworks Cafe and Taproom. Musicians, poets, dancers, magicians, comedians and performers of all types are invited to participate. The cafe offers espresso drinks, smoothies, locally sourced pastries, sandwiches, soups, beer and wine.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73-74 in northern Montgomery County. For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
