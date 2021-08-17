Photo 1: Work by Julia Feld
Photo 2: Work by Josh Goering
STARworks Ceramics resident artist Julia Feld and intern Josh Goering will hold artist talks on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at STARworks. Open Mic Night will be held in the STARworks Café and Taproom following talks.
Julia Feld is from Russia, where she studied biochemistry and developmental psychology. This later became a foundation for her interest in the technical aspects of ceramics and influenced the conceptual basis of her work. She received her BFA from San Jose State University and MFA in ceramics from the University of Cincinnati.
For the past 10 years she has been teaching at private institutions and community colleges, as well as working in her California-based studio. She is an active member of the national and international ceramic community, and her work has been shown all over the U.S. and internationally at different galleries and museums.
Feld is teaching a workshop at STARworks on Aug. 28. “The Magic of Underglaze at Your Fingertips” will introduce participants to the painterly surface treatment as an alternative to glazing techniques. Participants will learn how to use underglazes, underglaze pencils and chalks to create multi-layered colorful imagery on ceramic pieces. Advance registration is required. Visit www.STARworksNC.org to learn more.
Josh Goering is from Kansas City, Kan. He is Influenced by historical ceramics, from buncheong ware to medieval European pottery. His philosophy of art making carries much from his environmental disposition, his love of process and an inquisitive nature surrounding material. Recently, Goering received two research grants to explore and harvest local materials, and set up a wild clay processing area at the Kansas University Art Department’s Interdisciplinary Ceramics Research Center to conduct this research. He holds a BFA in ceramics and BA in environmental studies from the University of Kansas.
The STARworks Café and Taproom will be open during the talks with espresso drinks, smoothies, locally sourced pastries, sandwiches, soups, beer and wine. Everyone is invited to showcase their talents during Open Mic Night, from 7 to 9 p.m.
In following with CDC guidelines, STARworks encourages all visitors to wear masks inside the building.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73-74 in northern Montgomery County.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
