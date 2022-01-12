The Artists League of the Sandhills will host an evening presentation by artist, Alana Knuff, on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in Aberdeen. Titled “Why Do I Like That Painting?” her presentation will focus on what collectors, artists and the public ought to know when looking at a painting before purchasing.
Choices are influenced by the individual’s knowledge of the art movements and styles; the knowledge of the underpinnings of the art work as shown by the artist’s usage and comprehension of composition, drawing, color, values and brushwork. Selections are also influenced by the relative value of the artist’s work. The program will include many pieces of art work that Knuff will discuss in relation to the above.
Knuff is a professional artist whose works include portraits, figurative and marine subjects. She was one of the low country artists exhibiting at the Campbell House this past October. She is a signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists, member of the Portrait Society of America, Oil Painters of America, and American Impressionist Society. Locally, she is a member of the Arts Council of Moore County.
Her presentation and discussion will be held at the Artists League, 129 Exchange Street, Aberdeen. The cost is $20 per person, including wine and snacks. Please make your reservation by Monday, Jan. 17, by calling the Artist League office at (910) 944-3979. There is limited capacity, so make your reservation early.
For more information about the Artists League of the Sandhills gallery, classes and workshops, visit www.artistleague.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.