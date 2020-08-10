Community Bible Study
“You are invited to join our virtual class for an in-depth study of the Gospel of John,” says a spokesman for the Pinehurst COED Day Class of Community Bible Study.
Meetings will be via an online platform, each Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The 30-week study will begin Sept. 8, and conclude on May 4.
“Your personal study book and access to a weekly online meeting will be provided,” says the spokesman.
Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based on Scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, a core group of a maximum of 15 people facilitated by trained leaders, and a weekly teaching session. Adults of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
“We welcome new class members throughout the class year,” says the spokesman.
The registration fee is $35 per adult and $10 per child; scholarships are available as needed. For questions and more detailed information, email cbssecretary@yahoo.com. Online registration is available at pinehurst.cbsclass.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines holds worship services on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at noon. Masks are required in the building.
“And if anyone is uncomfortable with coming to church, they can join us on our live-stream by visiting our website at oslcsp.org,” says a spokesman.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is offering in-person services at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Each Sunday there are two livestream services, with one at 9:30 a.m., and another at 11 a.m., and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.facebook.com/tvcpinehurst.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel Youth group meets every Sunday evening (except the first Sunday of the month) from 5-7 p.m. at the Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road in Pinehurst.
The office is open, utilizing safeguarding procedures. Appointments with staff can be made by calling (910) 295-6003.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group, open to all, will resume meetings on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m., in the Board Room. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Christian Science
“Soul” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Aug. 16. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road, Whispering Pines, is open for services at 9 a.m. Sunday, and will include Communion.
“We have social distancing,” says a spokesman. “Wear your mask if you feel It is necessary.”
The Sunday service will be recorded and available on the website stpaulinthepines.com later in the afternoon.”
The church is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road, in Whispering Pines. For information, call (307) 214-8166.
Brownson Presbyterian
Brownson Church is located at 330 South May St., Southern Pines. The church office number is (910) 692-6252. For more information, visit www.brownsonchurch.org. Online services are held at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Brownson Presbyterian has a thriving ministry within the Brownson Learning Center where we are enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. Visit brownsonchurch.org/preschool for more information.
Page Memorial UMC
Page Memorial United Methodist Church in Aberdeen announces that all worship, gatherings, meetings, and events (including the soup kitchen) are suspended until further notice.
“You can join us for worship online on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.Facebook.com/PageMemorialChurch,” says Pastor Mamie Alley. “Please ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us for the most up-to-date information. I will post additional videos on our Facebook page throughout the week as well.”
The Food Pantry will remain open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., using curbside service. The restriction on receiving food once per month has been lifted, so that those in need may receive food every Wednesday. The food pantry is located at 110 Knight St. in Aberdeen.
Chapel in the Pines
“In an effort to protect the health of our staff, our volunteers, and our Chapel members and friends, all gatherings of any size at Chapel in the Pines have been temporarily suspended,” says Pastor Paul James. “This includes all church activities, including Sunday morning worship as well as all community groups that routinely meet at the Chapel.
The church office remains open. Please use the contact information below.
The Chapel in the Pines is located at 581 Seven Lakes Drive in West End. For more information, call (910) 400-5188, email citp10@7lakeschapel.com or visit http://7lakeschapel.com.
Community Presbyterian
“Out of our interest to care for our church family and the community in which we live and serve, Community Presbyterian Church has canceled services,” says Pastor Rod Stone. “Be assured the Session and I will continue to monitor the situation acting as appropriate. We will be paying close attention to the recommendations of our public health officials. The health of this community is of great importance to us.”
Members who find themselves with the flu or virus should notify the church office.
For more information (910) 295-6848 or visit www.communitypres.com.
