GriefShare
Southern Pines UMC
Southern Pines UMC is hosting its first-ever GriefShare group led by Bill and Doris Russell. Meetings are every Thursday evening from 6 from 8 p.m., ending Oct. 14, at the church in Reeves Hall (Ezra Room) located at 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines.
GriefShare is a 13-week program of "help and encouragement" for those who have experienced a death of a loved one. The sessions are non-denominational and have a three-component design: video, small group discussion, and workbook. Each session revolves around a grief-related issue. The topics discussed cover three thematic categories: comfort, answers, and hope. While it is ideal to attend all 13 sessions, the meetings are "open meetings," meaning a person can begin attending at any time. Members will find comfort, answers, and hope in each session. Learn more about Griefshare at www.griefshare.com.
Registration is $15 covering the cost of the workbook. Call Bill or Doris Russell (910-690-5234) with any questions. You can register and learn about this group on the church website (www.southernpinesumc.org) under the 'Ministries' dropdown.
Community Bible Study
Community Bible Study (CBS) of Pinehurst, a non-denominational Bible study, invites those interested to join a 30-week study of 1 & 2 Peter, Christian Living, and Colossians. Class will meet Tuesdays, at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Sept. 7, and continuing through May 3. Women and men of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
Additionally, an online study for women will be offered Wednesdays beginning Sept. 8. Online classes will be hosted by a CBS trained facilitator on Zoom.
The mission of CBS is to make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all. Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based in scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, small-group discussion, and a weekly teaching session.
Registrations fees are $35 per adult and $10 per child. To register for CBS Pinehurst, and to find more information about the location, online meetings, and the program for children, visit pinehurst.cbsclass.org For information about Community Bible Study, visit communitybiblestudy.org For inquiries, email cbspinehurst@gmail.com.
Plate Sale
The Sisterhood of Stone Chapel will be having a fish plate sale Friday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates will be $10 each and include fish, slaw, baked beans, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Donations are also accepted. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 N in Carthage.
Christian Science
“Mind” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Aug. 22. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having services at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
Bible study is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Our Parish Post is online on our Facebook page.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel offers both in-person and livestream services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, The Village Chapel will be observing a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The meal will be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, Oct.13, the church will host Heritage Hall-a-palooza, an evening fundraiser to benefit the furnishing of our new building, Heritage Hall. There will be a live auction, authentic Jordan’s barbecue dinner with all the fixings, live music by the McKenzie Brothers, a raffle and more. For more information, call the office at (910) 295-6003.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group meetings are currently suspended, though support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
