Christian Science
“Truth” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Jan.23rd. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines. The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11:00 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Join us at The Village Chapel either by attending in person or by watching one of our livestreamed services. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be Feb. 2. The Village Chapel will be observing a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and be catered, so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships.
Youth Group meets Sunday afternoons from 3-5 p.m. at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road) with the exception of the first Sunday of each month.
Centering Prayer & Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” will meet in the Sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John. Thursday Men’s Community Bible Study, led by Pastor Ashley and Greg Wetzelberger, will resume Feb. 3. Meetings are held at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road.) For questions and more information, contact Pastor Ashley at ashleyneilsmith@aol.com.
Pastor John will lead a study on Dorothy Sayers beginning Jan. 21. The class will meet each Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Chapel Hall. A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Village Chapel Choir is open to singers ages 16 and up. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. The Chapel Choir leads all musical elements at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services as well as special services throughout the year. All inquiries should be directed to Stephen Gourley, Director of Music, at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or 295-6003. The Village Chapel Children's Choir meets Sunday morning following the 9:30 a.m. worship service and present offerings monthly. Rehearsals will resume in January. All inquiries should be directed to Deborah Holden at debdrey@gmail.com. Dementia Caregiver support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call 925-708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any weekly, regular programs, and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
