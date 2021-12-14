Carthage UMC
“At Carthage United Methodist Church, we seek to be defined by love. We welcome you and all people to find hope this year,” says a spokesman. “We know it’s been a rough year, but we have hope for a brighter and better future. Stop by on Sundays at 8:30 or 11 a.m. in person. Proper COVID protocols are in effect. Can’t make it? Feel uncomfortable? Watch us live on Facebook, Sundays at 11 a.m.”
The church will hold its Blue Christmas Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.
“We affirm our need to mourn and grieve even this time of year, and we recognize that we can still seek hope in the middle of it,” says the spokesman.
At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the church will have a Campfire Christmas.
“We will gather around warm fires, sing hymns, light candles and rejoice,” says a spokesman.
Cider and hot chocolate will be available In case of inclement weather, the event moves indoors.’There will be a candlelight service at 11:30 p.m. that evening.
“Come as you are,” says a spokesman. “Dirty aprons, gravy-spotted shirts, worn and weary bodies, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, who brings hope and in whom we can find rest.”
Midnight Cry Service
Stone Chapel will hold a midnight cry service Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10 p.m. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 North, Carthage.
Christian Science
“Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Dec. 19. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church is located at 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen.
“Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites anyone who is seeking a loving church family to worship with us,” says a spokesman.
Sunday morning prayer is at 9 a.m. in the chapel. Morning fellowship and breakfast is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes for all ages are at 9:45 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. If you have any questions about activities at the church, call the church office at (910) 944-1319.
On Dec. 19, Moore Brass will once again bring the season to life during the morning worship service.
A Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Community Bible Study
Community Bible Study (CBS) of Pinehurst, a non-denominational Bible study, invites those interested to join a 30-week study of 1 & 2 Peter, Christian Living, and Colossians. Class will meet Tuesdays, at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., continuing through May 3. Women and men of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
Additionally, an online study for women will be is offered Wednesdays. Online classes will be hosted by a CBS trained facilitator on Zoom.
The mission of CBS is to make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all. Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based in scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, small-group discussion, and a weekly teaching session.
Registrations fees are $35 per adult and $10 per child. To register for CBS Pinehurst, and to find more information about the location, online meetings, and the program for children, visit pinehurst.cbsclass.org For information about Community Bible Study, visit communitybiblestudy.org For inquiries, email cbspinehurst@gmail.com.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having services at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
Due to the death of Pastor Melms, we have visiting pastors and chaplains.
Advent services will be held each Sunday in December at 9 a.m. A Christmas Eve services is at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel offers both in-person and livestream services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Holiday services are scheduled as follows: Sunday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. with Carolina Brass; Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Family Service at 5 p.m. with children’s pageant, and Christmas Eve Communion service at 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.; and Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel will host “Dickens and His Christmas Carol, an Original Take on a Timeless Tale” Dec. 16-18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, with children 12 and under free. Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills.com
The Village Chapel Choir is open to singers ages 16 and up. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Chapel Choir leads all musical elements at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services as well as special services throughout the year. All inquiries should be directed to Stephen Gourley at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or 295-6003.
The Village Chapel Children’s Choir meets Sunday mornings following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Children present musical offerings in worship monthly. At this time, face coverings are required of all those participating in children’s choir. Inquiries should be directed to Deborah Holden at debdrey@gmail.com.
Beginning Jan. 9, Youth Group meets Sunday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road), with the exception of the first Sunday of each month.
Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” meets in the sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John.
Thursday Men’s Community Bible Study, led by Pastor Ashley, will resume Feb. 3.
Pastor John’s C.S. Lewis Class resumes in January.
A full list of fall classes and Bible studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Dementia caregiver support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Drive-Through Nativity
First Baptist Church of Pinehurst will hold the Bethlehem in the Pines drive-through Nativity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. The church is located at N.C. 211 West, across from the entrance to Pinewild Country Club.
