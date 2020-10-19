Harvest Treat
On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Culdee Presbyterian Church will hold a Harvest Treat, drive-through style. Children will remain in their cars, wearing their costumes if they choose. Face masks are required. Bags of treats will be given.
Culdee Presbyterian is located at 916 N.C. 73, West End. For information, call (910) 295-6685.
New Covenant
New Covenant Fellowship has begun outdoor services on the back field through the month of October (weather permitting).
The services will be at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 1305 Hulsey Road, Carthage. For information, call (910) 947-1412.
Christian Science
“Probation After Death” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Oct. 25. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
Community Bible Study
“You are invited to join our virtual class for an in-depth study of the Gospel of John,” says a spokesman for the Pinehurst COED Day Class of Community Bible Study.
Meetings will be via an online platform, each Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The 30-week study began Sept. 8, and concludes on May 4.
“Your personal study book and access to a weekly online meeting will be provided,” says the spokesman.
Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based on Scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, a core group of a maximum of 15 people facilitated by trained leaders, and a weekly teaching session. Adults of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
“We welcome new class members throughout the class year,” says the spokesman.
The registration fee is $35 per adult and $10 per child; scholarships are available as needed. For questions and more detailed information, email cbssecretary@yahoo.com. Online registration is available at pinehurst.cbsclass.org.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is offering in-person services at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Each Sunday there are two livestream services, with one at 9:30 a.m., and another at 11 a.m., and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.facebook.com/tvcpinehurst.
The Village Chapel will host a blood drive with OneBlood on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #62532. All donors will receive a free OneBlood Halloween T-Shirt and a $10 eGift card, plus a wellness checkup, including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Donors must be at least 16 years old.
Trunk or Treat, COVID-style, will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. “Come out for a safe and healthy evening of fun for the whole family,” says a spokesman.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel Youth group meets every Sunday evening (except the first Sunday of the month) from 5-7 p.m. at the Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road in Pinehurst.
On Thursdays, from 4 to 5 p.m., the Thursday Community Bible Study will resume meeting weekly (The Care Cottage at 55 Community Road in The Village of Pinehurst), or via Zoom for those who prefer not to meet in person or who are unable to meet in person. The Zoom ID# is 910 295 0120. In order to utilize Zoom, you must have Zoom downloaded on your computer or phone- there is no cost for the download. Then enter the Zoom ID# and you will be connected. We will begin studying the Book of Hebrews — chapter by chapter — which includes a beginning orientation, weekly questions sent our beforehand, and a discussion on the readings and their application to our lives today. The class is led by Pastor Ashley Smith and is open to the surrounding community. If you are interested in participating, then provide him with your email for the weekly questions at ashleyneilsmith@aol.com. The questions will be sent out by Monday of each week.
On Fridays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pastor John will teach a class on “C.S. Lewis – Reflections on the Psalms.” This will be a 12-part class meeting weekly on Fridays through Dec. 4. Originally published in 1958, this was the first religious book Lewis wrote after an interval of 10 years. Everyone who reads it will have his insight deepened and widened by the appreciation of the poetic beauty, the psychology and the spirituality displayed in one of the least understood books of the Bible. There is no charge for this course; all materials will be provided; and this class is open to the community. For any additional information, call the church office at (910) 295-6003.
The office is open, utilizing safeguarding procedures. Appointments with staff can be made by calling (910) 295-6003.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group, open to all, meets each Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., in the Board Room. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
