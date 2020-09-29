Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.