Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Whispering Pines, is having services at 9 a.m., with Communion offered.
“We have social distancing,” says a spokesman. “Wear your mask.”
Sunday Service will be also be shown on St. Paul’s website stpaulinthepines.com later in the afternoon.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
Community Bible Study
“You are invited to join our virtual class for an in-depth study of the Gospel of John,” says a spokesman for the Pinehurst COED Day Class of Community Bible Study.
Meetings will be via an online platform, each Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The 30-week study began Sept. 8, and concludes on May 4.
“Your personal study book and access to a weekly online meeting will be provided,” says the spokesman.
Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based on Scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, a core group of a maximum of 15 people facilitated by trained leaders, and a weekly teaching session. Adults of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
“We welcome new class members throughout the class year,” says the spokesman.
The registration fee is $35 per adult and $10 per child; scholarships are available as needed. For questions and more detailed information, email cbssecretary@yahoo.com. Online registration is available at pinehurst.cbsclass.org.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is offering in-person services at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Each Sunday there are two livestream services, with one at 9:30 a.m., and another at 11 a.m., and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.facebook.com/tvcpinehurst.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel Youth Group meets Sundays, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage, with the exception of the first Sunday of the month.
An adult Sunday School class will be held at 10:45 a.m. in Chapel Hall. This study is “Christ BC.” It shows how the Old Testament laid groundwork for what is in the New. Christ is revealed in the Old Testament through people, things, events and prophecies. For nursery needs, let Pastor Vickie know as early as possible. She can be reached at (910) 992-8309.
Each Thursday at 4 p.m., the Thursday Community Bible Study class will meet at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road) to begin a chapter-by-chapter study of the Book of Judges, which covers the time between the military conquest of Joshua, up to the time of the monarchy. Questions are emailed to the class participants each week beforehand, and also a Zoom link for those who choose to join the class via the Internet. There is no cost for the class, no registration required, and it’s open to all. If you are interested in participating and you are a first-timer, then email Pastor Ashley to sign up for the weekly questions at ashleyneilsmith@aol.com, or text him at (910) 992-8308.
Friday C.S. Lewis Study – On Fridays, Pastor John will lead a class reading “Miracles,” by C.S. Lewis – an explanation and defense of God’s miraculous revelations. The class will meet each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in Chapel Hall beginning Feb. 5. All materials will be provided at no charge and the class is open to the community.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group meetings are currently suspended, though support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
