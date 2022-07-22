First Baptist Church and Middle Cross Baptist Church will host a joint vacation bible school, at First Baptist Church 5205 NC-211, West End. Activities kick-off Sunday July 31, 5 pm to 8:30pm, with VBS following Monday through Thursday, each evening 6pm to 8:30pm. The weeklong VBS wraps up with commencement on Friday at 6 pm.
All ages are welcome, we will be having an adult class as well. Please come and join us.
COMING SOON- A vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Summer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on Aug. 3. The Village Chapel will be hosting a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
A Prayer Service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Chapel Choir will resume rehearsals in August. The Village Chapel Choir is open to singers ages 16 and up. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The Chapel Choir leads all musical elements at the 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. worship services as well as special services throughout the year. All inquiries should be directed to Stephen Gourley, Director of Music, at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or 295-6003.
