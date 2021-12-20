Culdee Presbyterian Church Tornado Fundraiser
New Year’s Day Meal on Saturday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Culdee Presbyterian Church, located at 916 NC Hwy 73, in West End. Barbecued Boston butt, collards, black eyed peas, corn muffin and dessert. Drive through only. Cost is $8.00 per plate. All proceeds from this event will be donated to its missions.
Christian Science
“Christian Science” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson sermon for Sunday, Dec. 26. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines. The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St., Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is open for Sunday services at 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are live streamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/. The Youth Group will meet Sunday afternoons, 3-5 p.m., beginning Jan. 9, at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road) in Pinehurst. Centering Prayer & Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” will meet in the Sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John. Thursday Men’s Community Bible Study, led by Pastor Ashley, resumes Feb. 3, at the Care Cottage. Pastor John’s C.S. Lewis class will resume in January 2022. A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
St. Paul Lutheran Church
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m., on Friday Dec. 24. Please come join us in the preparation for our Lord Jesus Christ. St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara Carthage Road, Whispering Pines.
