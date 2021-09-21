Harvest Sale
Center United Methodist Church will hold a harvest sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 4141 S. Plank Road, Sanford. Barbecue plates are $10, and are being sold via drive-through.
Homecoming
Taylor Memorial Baptist Church will hold homecoming from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. The church is located at 4164 Hoffman Road, Jackson Springs.
The theme is “TMBC: Making A Difference!”
“We will hear in-person and video testimonies from present and former members about how TMBC helped them in their walk with the Lord,” says a spokesman. “You are welcome to come join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Children’s Church will be offered during the 10:30 a.m. worship service hour.”
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a meal after the service this year.
“We also encourage (but it’s not required) that those attending in person wear masks,” says the spokesman.
Conference
Red Branch Baptist Church, located at 1748 Old River Road, in Carthage, will host a Family Life Conference on Oct. 2-3.
The guest speaker is Dr. Bill Korver, of Carolina Bible College, who will help participants reprioritize Biblical truths for their families and marriages.
Services will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“Please join us for this very important event,” says a spokesman.
Community Bible Study
Community Bible Study (CBS) of Pinehurst, a non-denominational Bible study, invites those interested to join a 30-week study of 1 & 2 Peter, Christian Living, and Colossians. Class will meet Tuesdays, at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., continuing through May 3. Women and men of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
Additionally, an online study for women will be is offered Wednesdays. Online classes will be hosted by a CBS trained facilitator on Zoom.
The mission of CBS is to make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all. Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based in scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, small-group discussion, and a weekly teaching session.
Registrations fees are $35 per adult and $10 per child. To register for CBS Pinehurst, and to find more information about the location, online meetings, and the program for children, visit pinehurst.cbsclass.org For information about Community Bible Study, visit communitybiblestudy.org For inquiries, email cbspinehurst@gmail.com.
Christian Science
“Reality” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Sept. 26. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having services at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
Bible study is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, with a short study after church on Sundays. Our Parish Post is online on our Facebook page.
There will be a church picnic Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Thaggard Lake Pavilion in Whispering Pines.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel offers both in-person and livestream services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
The eighth season of The Village Chapel Music Series kicks off Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. with a hymn festival. Join us for a service of congregational hymns and choral anthems, led by the Chapel Choir under the direction of the Chapel's Director of Music, Stephen Gourley.
The Village Chapel Choir is open to singers ages 16 and up. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Chapel Choir leads all musical elements at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services as well as special services throughout the year. All inquiries should be directed to Stephen Gourley at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or 295-6003.
The Village Chapel Children’s Choir meets Sunday mornings following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Children present musical offerings in worship monthly. At this time, face coverings are required of all those participating in children’s choir. Inquiries should be directed to Deborah Holden at debdrey@gmail.com.
Youth Group meets Sunday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road), with the exception of the first Sunday of each month.
Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” meets in the sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John.
Thursday Men’s Community Bible Study, led by Pastor Ashley, meets at 4 p.m. at the Care Cottage and will be studying the Book of 1st Samuel.
Pastor John’s C.S. Lewis Class takes place at 10 a.m. Fridays in Chapel Hall.
A full list of fall classes and Bible studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, Oct.13, the church will host Heritage Hall-a-palooza, an evening fundraiser to benefit the furnishing of our new building, Heritage Hall. There will be a live auction, authentic Jordan’s barbecue dinner with all the fixings, live music by the McKenzie Brothers, a raffle and more. For more information, call the office at (910) 295-6003.
The Community Men’s Retreat is open to all the Christian Men in the greater community. This year, the retreat is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main ballroom of the Clubhouse at Pinehurst No. 9. The breakfast would include coffee, water, and breakfast sandwiches. The lunch would be a choice of two different sandwiches, all served with chips, pickles, and a desert. There will bee coffee, soft drinks and iced tea provided for the entire time. The cost is $28 per person. You can pay by check made out to The Village Chapel and in the “memo section” write RETREAT or pay on-line by going to www.tvcpinehurst.com, click the “giving” tab in the upper right-hand corner, select “Men’s Ministry” from the drop-down menu, then in the Memo box, type “Men’s Retreat.” The agenda will include Communion, and a guest speaker or two. The initial guest speaker is Edward Graham, the son of Franklin Graham, and grandson of Dr. Billy Graham. Edward graduated from West Point, then served in the Army as a ranger/special operations officer for eight deployments. In late 2018, he left the Army after 16 years to become the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group meetings are currently suspended, though support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
