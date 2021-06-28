Christian Science
“God” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, July 4. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having services at 8:30 a.m. This is a change in time for June and part of July.
Bible study is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Our Parish Post is online on our Facebook page.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel offers both in-person and livestream services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
“Everyone is invited to The Village Chapel on Sunday, July 4, for the usual worship services,” says a spokesman.
The Village Chapel Choir will lead the congregation in the reinstitution of singing hymns. Holy Communion will return to its pre-COVID method of receiving the sacraments at the altar rail (around small tables at the 9:30 a.m. Family Service). There will also be a catered reception in Chapel Hall following the 11 a.m. traditional worship service. A nursery will be available fort all three services. For further questions or more information, contact the Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel Youth Group meets Sundays, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage, with the exception of the first Sunday of the month.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group meetings are currently suspended, though support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
