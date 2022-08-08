The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11:00 a.m.) Sunday services are also livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11:00 a.m.) Sunday services are also livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
COMING SOON- A vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to be dedicated on Sept. 18. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel.
Parents' Night Out returns this Fall! Parents’ Night Out will be hosted for the first time in Heritage Hall. The first two dates are Friday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Sept. 9. Both dates coincide with the Village of Pinehurst's Live After 5. This popular ministry will not only be open to the families of the Chapel, but also to the families of the community. Heritage Hall will open at 6 p.m. and parent pick-up will be at 8 p.m. Food and snacks are provided, along with fun games and activities. Please help us spread the news of this important ministry to our Chapel and community. For questions or more information, please contact Pastor Vickie Smith at (910) 992-8309 or vickiemcarsonsmith@gmail.com.
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on Sept. 7. The Village Chapel will be hosting a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
The Village Chapel Children's Choir will resume in September. All Children's Choir inquiries should be directed to Deborah Holden at debdrey@gmail.com.
Dementia Caregiver support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call 925-708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s weekly, regular programs, and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.