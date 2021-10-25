Tribulation Trail
Beulah Baptist Church, in Bennett, presents its annual Tribulation Trail Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. The trail opens at 7 p.m. each evening. Each ride lasts approximately 35 minutes.
Tribulation Trail is a one-mile trail ride on wagons through woods and pastures stopping at eight scenes to demonstrate different events from Revelation. Groups of 10 or more may register online at Beulah.com; all others may just show up for the event.
Tickets are $5 per person. Children under 10 should be accompanied by a parent or adult due to the graphic nature of what is portrayed.
The church is located at 8454 Howard Mill Road.
Church Anniversary
Love Conquers Outreach celebrating its first pastoral/church anniversary with a formal banquet from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at La Hacienda, 480 N. Main St., Biscoe. Tickets are available for a 20 dollar donation.
The celebration continues at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, with morning worship. The church is located at 157 Eagle Lane, Biscoe.
Community Bible Study
Community Bible Study (CBS) of Pinehurst, a non-denominational Bible study, invites those interested to join a 30-week study of 1 & 2 Peter, Christian Living, and Colossians. Class will meet Tuesdays, at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., continuing through May 3. Women and men of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
Additionally, an online study for women will be is offered Wednesdays. Online classes will be hosted by a CBS trained facilitator on Zoom.
The mission of CBS is to make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all. Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based in scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, small-group discussion, and a weekly teaching session.
Registrations fees are $35 per adult and $10 per child. To register for CBS Pinehurst, and to find more information about the location, online meetings, and the program for children, visit pinehurst.cbsclass.org For information about Community Bible Study, visit communitybiblestudy.org For inquiries, email cbspinehurst@gmail.com.
Christian Science
“Everlasting Punishment” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Oct. 31. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having services at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
"Due to the death of Pastor Melms, we have visiting pastors and chaplains," says a spokesman.
The church is holding a trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. “Wear your costumes,” says a spokesman. “There will be a parade to the parking lot to enjoy the wrapped Halloween candy from decorated trunks.”
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel offers both in-person and livestream services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
The Village Chapel will host its annual trunk-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. “Come out in your best costume and trunk-or-treat” in the front parking lot of the church,” says a spokesman.
You are invited to The Village Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 31, for Invitation Sunday. There will be one service at 10 a.m. There will also be a catered reception in Chapel Hall following the worship service. Nursery is available during the service. For further questions or more information, contact the Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3 (First Wednesday), The Village Chapel will be observing a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The meal will be catered, so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships.
The Duke University Chorale returns to The Village Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m., a concert tradition spanning 50 years. The Chorale, conducted by Dr. Rodney Wynkoop, is the primary choral ensemble in the Department of Music and is made up of more than fifty singers. The repertoire of the Chorale and its Chamber Choir includes both sacred and secular music from many cultures and traditions. The Chorale was formed in 1970 when the men's and women's Glee Clubs were combined into a single choir. This concert is free of charge and open to the public. Contributions to The Village Chapel Music Series are graciously accepted. For more information, call Stephen Gourley at (910) 295-6003.
The Community Men’s Retreat is open to all the Christian Men in the greater community. This year, the retreat is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main ballroom of the Clubhouse at Pinehurst No. 9. The breakfast would include coffee, water, and breakfast sandwiches. The lunch would be a choice of two different sandwiches, all served with chips, pickles, and a desert. There will bee coffee, soft drinks and iced tea provided for the entire time. The cost is $28 per person. You can pay by check made out to The Village Chapel and in the “memo section” write RETREAT or pay on-line by going to www.tvcpinehurst.com, click the “giving” tab in the upper right-hand corner, select “Men’s Ministry” from the drop-down menu, then in the Memo box, type “Men’s Retreat.” The agenda will include Communion, and a guest speaker or two. The initial guest speaker is Edward Graham, the son of Franklin Graham, and grandson of Dr. Billy Graham. Edward graduated from West Point, then served in the Army as a ranger/special operations officer for eight deployments. In late 2018, he left the Army after 16 years to become the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse.
On Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., The Village Chapel Music Series presents Part I of Handel’s “Messiah” in a community benefit for TambraPlace, an organization working to provide a safe-haven for at-risk young women in Moore County. TambraPlace was founded in 2018 with the specific goal of targeting homelessness in the region.
The professional choir and orchestra will be conducted by Stephen Gourley, the Chapel's director of music. More information on TambraPlace may be found at www.tambraplace.org, and information on the concert may be obtained by calling (910) 295-6003.
There is no charge for admission and tickets are not required. A plate offering will be received during the concert.
The Village Chapel Choir is open to singers ages 16 and up. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Chapel Choir leads all musical elements at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services as well as special services throughout the year. All inquiries should be directed to Stephen Gourley at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or 295-6003.
The Village Chapel Children’s Choir meets Sunday mornings following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Children present musical offerings in worship monthly. At this time, face coverings are required of all those participating in children’s choir. Inquiries should be directed to Deborah Holden at debdrey@gmail.com.
Youth Group meets Sunday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road), with the exception of the first Sunday of each month.
Centering Prayer and Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” meets in the sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John.
Thursday Men’s Community Bible Study, led by Pastor Ashley, meets at 4 p.m. at the Care Cottage and will be studying the Book of 1st Samuel.
Pastor John’s C.S. Lewis Class takes place at 10 a.m. Fridays in Chapel Hall.
A full list of fall classes and Bible studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Dementia caregiver support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.