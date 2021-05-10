Women’s Conference
The Sisterhood of Stone Chapel is having its annual Women’s Conference May 14-15. The guest preachers for these services are Pastor Janice Martin (Friday) and Apostle Andria Weeks (Saturday). Services are at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.
Christian Science
“Mortals and Immortals” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, May 16. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Call (910) 692-7759.
Our Saviour Lutheran
Our Saviour Lutheran Church holds Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom for now and a 10:30 a.m. worship service that is both in-person and via vimeo online- https://vimeo.com/user117026643.
There is a small in-person service in the sanctuary at noon on Wednesdays.
Drive-through Communion is held the first Sunday of the month at noon. There is a 15-minute service on FM 89.5, followed by Communion.
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
St. Paul Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Whispering Pines, is having services at 9 a.m., with Communion offered.
“We have social distancing,” says a spokesman. “Wear your mask.”
Sunday Service will be also be shown on St. Paul’s website stpaulinthepines.com later in the afternoon.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines.
For more information, call (307) 214-8166.
Mt. Pleasant CC
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, is holding worship services at holding worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School services begin at 9:45 a.m. Masks are optional. Social distancing is preferred.
The church pastor is the Rev. Raymond Campbell. Visit www.mtpleasantcc.org or call (910) 245-7405.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is offering in-person services at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Each Sunday there are two livestream services, with one at 9:30 a.m., and another at 11 a.m., and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.facebook.com/tvcpinehurst.
A prayer service with Holy Communion and homily is held each Thursday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
The Village Chapel Youth Group meets Sundays, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Care Cottage, with the exception of the first Sunday of the month.
The 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday School Class focuses on “The Case for Christ,” by Lee Strobel. In this six-session study, participants will journey along with Strobel on a quest for the truth about Jesus. It takes place in the Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road, Pinehurst.
Each Thursday at 4 p.m., the Thursday Community Bible Study class will meet at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road) to begin a chapter-by-chapter study of the Book of Judges, which covers the time between the military conquest of Joshua, up to the time of the monarchy. Questions are emailed to the class participants each week beforehand, and also a Zoom link for those who choose to join the class via the Internet. There is no cost for the class, no registration required, and it’s open to all. If you are interested in participating and you are a first-timer, then email Pastor Ashley to sign up for the weekly questions at ashleyneilsmith@aol.com, or text him at (910) 992-8308.
Friday C.S. Lewis Study – On Fridays, Pastor John will lead a class reading “Miracles,” by C.S. Lewis – an explanation and defense of God’s miraculous revelations. The class will meet each Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Chapel Hall. All materials will be provided at no charge and the class is open to the community.
The Dementia Caregiver Support Group meetings are currently suspended, though support is still available. For more information, contact Pat Soler at pj.soler@hotmail.com or call (925) 708-3691.
The Village Chapel is an interdenominational church welcoming Christians of all denominations to worship with us, located at 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. For information on any of The Village Chapel’s regular programs and activities, or upcoming Christian education classes, call The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The informative website is www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Sandhills Assembly of God
The Sandhills Assembly of God Church on U.S. 1 north of Southern Pines, recently put a new branding and connection with the unveiling of www.sandhillschurch.com.
"The great communication carrier in the 21st century," says Senior Interim Minister, the Rev. Dr. Mark Muirhead, "is the internet! We are promoting this website site on the physical sign for more people to arrive at the church campus online! No longer do people have to drive by the building; digital language gives allowance to drive in!"
This is the church continues to host a "Hour of Power" Drive-In 10:30 a.m. Sunday celebration, and that has occurred the past 55 weeks (during the COVID-19 pandemic).
