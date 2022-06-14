“Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” is the
subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, June
19. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in
Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects,
reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for
Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel conducts all worship services in person and livestreamed (8:15, 9:30, 11:00 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
A vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall -- The Village Chapel's youth center is scheduled to open Summer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on July 6, 2022. The Village Chapel will be hosting a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
