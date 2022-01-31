St. Paul Lutheran Church
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines is having worship services at 9 a.m., each Sunday. Due to the death of Pastor Melms, we have visiting pastors and chaplains.
St. Paul Lutheran is located at 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road in Whispering Pines. Come join us!
