The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Coming soon, a vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Summer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship meal will be on May 4. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
The Village Chapel welcomes back The Raleigh Ringers, an internationally-renowned handbell ensemble, in concert on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. The Raleigh Ringers performs an array of music including sacred and secular arrangements as well as rock-n-roll tunes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students aged 12 and under. Please visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for all ticket purchases. A handbell choir rate is available by contacting stephen@tvcpinehurst.com.
A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites anyone who is seeking a loving church family to worship with us. Our church is located behind the lake at 1002 N. Sandhills Boulevard (U.S. 1) in Aberdeen,N.C. If you have any questions about activities at the church, please call the church office at (910) 944-1319.
Each Sunday there will be a light breakfast beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes will convene afterwards. You may also choose to come to The Coffee Connection for Coffee and Conversation, a great way to stay connected with one another. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall every Sunday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. This is flexible, so pop in any time that you are able. Our morning worship service will follow at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Stone Chapel Baptist Church
Stone Chapel Baptist Church in Carthage will be having Good Friday Service on Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. Son Rise service will be held Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 2236 Hwy 15-501 N in Carthage.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship Pinehurst Women’s Day Class cordially invites all women in the Sandhills area to join the four-week study of The Passion covering Matthew 26-28 beginning April 14th through May 5th. Class meets weekly at First Baptist Pinehurst on Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:00.
The 2022-2023 study beginning in September will be People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided covering Israel’s history across 15 Old Testament books. For more information and to register visit bsfinternational.org.
BSF offers free, in-depth Bible studies with trained leaders for all ages and denominations around the world fulfilling the ministry’s mission which is: global, in-depth Bible studies producing passionate commitment to Christ, His Word and His Church. BSF’s vision is to magnify God and mature His people.
