Join CBS Pinehurst for a 30-week in-depth study of the Book of Daniel and Revelation, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 6, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Bethesda Presybterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. The $35 fee includes course book and access to CBS website resources; register at pinehurst.cbsclass.org. Child care is available.
Freedom Conference
This free conference provides hope and workable solutions to those who struggle with addiction, anxiety or depression. Aberdeen Pentecostal Holiness Church in partnership with Sandhills Adult and Teen Challenge presents a Freedom Conference on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 a.m., at Aberdeen Pentecostal Holiness Church, 217 S. Pinehurst St., Aberdeen. Registration is required. Reserve a seat at chronicles21.com/2022/07/17/freedom-conference-2022.
Heritage Hall Dedication
On Sunday, Sept. 18, The Village Chapel celebrates the opening of Heritage Hall, a youth center, with a dedication service at 10 a.m. The service will include remarks from Chapel clergy and laity as well as music led by the Chapel Choir and Moore Brass, resident brass ensemble of the Sandhills. A ribbon cutting and reception will follow the service. Reservations for the reception may be made at info@tvcpinehurst.com or at (910) 295-2003.
Music Series
The Village Chapel Music Series kicks off Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., with an a cappella concert featuring singers Elizabeth Shaver, Claire Fields, Aaron Carlyle and Stephen Gourley. The free program will include music from the Spanish Renaissance, 20th century England and 21st century North America.
Parents’ Night Out
Parents’ Night Out returns this fall at The Village Chapel. Join us Friday, Sept. 9, in Heritage Hall, which coincides with the village of Pinehurst’s Live After 5. This popular ministry is open to the families of the Chapel and the community. Heritage Hall will open at 6 p.m. and parent pickup will be at 8 p.m. Food and snacks are provided, along with fun games and activities. For information, contact Pastor Vickie Smith at (910) 992-8309 or vickiemcarsonsmith@gmail.com.
Wednesday Fellowship
The Village Chapel’s next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Chapel Hall. Members, non-members and newcomers are welcome. Get connected and develop lasting relationships. A meal will begin at 6 p.m.; reservations are required and can be made at (910) 295-6003.
One Year Bible Reading
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pastor Ashley will be leading a monthly discussion on the One Year Bible at The Village Chapel. Selected daily Scripture readings will be organized by date, and will be discussed on the first Wednesday of each month. The daily readings are about a 15-minute commitment each day. We will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sanctuary, and participants are invited to attend the First Wednesday Fellowship at 6 p.m. for a catered meal in Chapel Hall. To order the One Year Bible, contact the Chapel office
