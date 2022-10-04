Culdee Presbyterian Church will have revival services Oct. 5-6, at 7 p.m., each evening with special music and a great message. Guest preacher is Dr. Jim Morgan, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurinburg; all are invited and encouraged to attend. The church is located at 916 N.C. 73, in West End.
White Elephant Sale
Looking for a bargain? Chances are you will find it at the annual White Elephant Sale at Sacred Heart Church. A sneak peek sale begins Thursday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m., and the sale continues Friday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. The church is located at N.C. 211 and Dundee Road, Pinehurst. Purchase a raffle ticket at the door for admission to the sneak peek sale. No admission fee Friday or Saturday. Proceeds benefit Moore County charitable organizations.
‘Going Beyond’ Simulcast
The Village Chapel will host “Going Beyond,” a simulcast with Priscilla Shirer and worship with Anthony Evans, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 include a light breakfast and boxed lunch. Registration required at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Mental Health Sunday
Sandhills Alliance Church, 111 Trotter Drive, Pinehurst, will host its first Mental Health Sunday on Oct. 9, 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn the stories and challenges facing people and their families experiencing mental illness. Participating agencies include NAMI-Moore County, From Ashes to Beauty, Counseling Center of Pinehurst and Linden Lodge Foundation. For information, contact Bob Huber at (910) 695-6765.
Donations Wanted
The Father’s House in Robbins is collecting donations of clothing, household items, new/gently used toys, candy and food for its upThanksgiving and Christmas giveaway events. Drop donations at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, Robbins.
Men’s Bereavement Group
Christ Church Anglican, 750 Fairway Drive, Southern Pines, hosts a new men’s bereavement support group led by Rev. Terrence McGillicuddy. The group meets weekly. For information, contact Dr. McGillicuddy at (781) 801-4813 or email frtmcgill3@gmail.com.
Invitation Sunday
The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, welcomes visitors to worship on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., followed immediately by a luncheon in Chapel Hall. This is a great opportunity to experience an interdenominational community of faith, and to meet members of the congregation.
