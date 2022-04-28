Red Branch Baptist
Red Branch Baptist, in Carthage, is celebrating 100 years on Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. We will be joined by the Lumber River Quartet from Lumberton, followed by guest speaker, Dr. Chris Dickerson. Make plans to join us at the centennial celebration for Red Branch Baptist Church, 1748 Old River Rd, Carthage, for a great time of celebrating a century of serving Christ and our community.
Christian Science
“Adam and Fallen Man” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, May 8. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are also livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Coming soon, a vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Summer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on June 1. The Village Chapel will be hosting a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
The Village Chapel welcomes back The Raleigh Ringers, an internationally-renowned handbell ensemble, in concert on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. The Raleigh Ringers performs an array of music including sacred and secular arrangements as well as rock-n-roll tunes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students aged 12 and under. Please visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for all ticket purchases. A handbell choir rate is available by contacting stephen@tvcpinehurst.com.
A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
