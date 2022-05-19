The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11:00 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Summer 2022, will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel
Vacation Bible School is scheduled June 13-15, 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Join us as we “Track Down the One True God” on Mystery Island at The Village Chapel. Please register at tvcpinehurst.com. VBS is open to the community!
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on June 1, 2022. The Village Chapel will be hosting a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites anyone who is seeking a loving church family to worship with us. Our church is located behind the lake at 1002 N. Sandhills Boulevard (U.S. 1) in Aberdeen. If you have any questions about activities at the church, please call the church office at (910) 944-1319 or visit www.bethesdapres.church to learn more about our church and activities.
Each Sunday there will be a light breakfast beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes will convene afterwards. You may also choose to come to The Coffee Connection for Coffee and Conversation, a great way to stay connected with one another. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall every Sunday from 9:45-10:45 am. This is flexible, so pop in any time that you are able. Our morning worship service will follow at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Our next blood drive is June 3, 12:30-5 p.m. The event will be in the Fellowship Hall at the church. If you would like to participate call the church office at (910) 944-1319 to sign up.
Vacation Bible School is scheduled June 13-17, from 5-7:15 p.m., starting in the Fellowship Hall. Dinner will be provided. This is for children from nursery school age to 5th grade. Call the church office or visit our website at www.bethesdapres.church to register for VBS. The theme this year is Wilderness Escape. Join us to learn how the Israelites survived after escaping from Egypt! It is going to be a fun-filled week of adventures.
Christian Science
“Soul and Body” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, May 22nd. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
