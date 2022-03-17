Bethesda Presbyterian Church
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites anyone who is seeking a loving church family to worship with us. Our church is located behind the lake at 1002 N. Sandhills Boulevard (U.S. Route #1) in Aberdeen.
Each Sunday there will be a light breakfast beginning at 9:15 am. Sunday school classes will convene afterwards. You may also choose to come to The Coffee Connection for Coffee and Conversation, a great way to stay connected with one another. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall every Sunday from 9:45-10:45 am. This is flexible, so pop in any time that you are able. All are welcome. If you have any questions about activities at the church, please call the church office at (910) 944-1319.
Our next blood drive is scheduled for April 8, from 12:30-5 p.m. Go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor codeBPC to register or call the church office at (910) 944-1319.
Christian Science
“Reality” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, March 27. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St., in Southern Pines, where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
Join us at The Village Chapel for our services either by attending in person or by watching one of our livestreamed services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
On Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m., The Village Chapel Music Series will present Lenten Reflections II, a concert experience focused on the trials and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Soprano Catherine Kelly will offer a program of reflective music for voice and organ/piano, accompanied by Stephen Gourley, the Chapel's Director of Music. There is no charge for admission nor are tickets required. Contributions benefitting the Chapel's Music Series are graciously accepted.
You are invited to The Village Chapel on Sunday, April 3, for Invitation Sunday. There will be one service at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a catered reception in Chapel Hall following the worship service. You are invited to bring a friend to what will be a great day of worship and Christian fellowship. Nursery is available during the service. For further questions or more information, please contact the Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
Our next First Wednesday Fellowship will be on April 6. The Village Chapel will be observing a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. This FWF will be a ”New Member Orientation” for those who have recently joined The Village Chapel, who are interested in joining The Village Chapel, or who would like to join us for an evening of introductions and to learn more about the history of The Village Chapel. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
A vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Sumer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and, soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed. When its doors open, Heritage Hall will facilitate youth ministries, bible studies and expand event options for community groups and organizations no longer impeded by the busy schedule of The Village Chapel.
Holy Week and Easter worship schedule at The Village Chapel includes regular worship schedule for Palm Sunday, April 10; Maundy Thursday Service, April 14, 12 p.m., with Stripping of the Altar in the sanctuary following the service; Good Friday service, April 15, 12 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.
On Saturday, April 16, the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m., at The Village Chapel. Please park in the public gravel lot behind the Chapel. All are welcome.
A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.