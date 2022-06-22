“Christian Science” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, June 26.
“God” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, July 3.
The Christian Science Society’s Sunday services begins at 10 a.m., at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects, reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel services are held in person or you may attend virtually by watching one livestreamed services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
A vision guided by prayer and stewardship is emerging in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst — Heritage Hall, a youth center scheduled to open Summer 2022. Designed to align with traditional village architecture, Heritage Hall will dramatically expand the scope of ministries across all ages, from tots to teens, led by The Village Chapel, Pinehurst’s first church. The project is proceeding on schedule as exterior work on the 7,300 square-foot structure nears conclusion. Interior build-out is under way and soon, furnishings made possible by generous donors last October during a successful fundraising event will be installed.
The Village Chapel’s next First Wednesday Fellowship meal will be held July 6 and again on Aug. 3. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships. All are welcome! The meal will begin at 6 p.m., and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.