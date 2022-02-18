The Village Chapel
Join us at The Village Chapel for our services either by attending in person or by watching one of our livestreamed services. The Village Chapel is open for all Sunday services (8:15, 9:30, 11 a.m.) each Sunday, with safeguarding procedures to minimize health risks. Sunday services are livestreamed and can be accessed at www.tvcpinehurst.com or at www.youtube.com/tvcpinehurst1/c/.
Ash Wednesday services will be held on March 2, at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Wednesday Fellowship will be held April 6. The Village Chapel will be observing a monthly fellowship meal in Chapel Hall. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and be catered so reservations are required and can be made by contacting The Village Chapel office at (910) 295-6003. The purpose of the FWF is to provide a monthly opportunity for members, non-members, and newcomers, to get connected and develop lasting relationships.
Youth Group meets Sunday afternoons 3-5 p.m. at the Care Cottage (55 Community Road) with the exception of the first Sunday of each month.
Centering Prayer & Lectio Divina “Sacred Reading” will meet in the Sanctuary each Monday at noon, led by Pastor John.
Pastor John is leading a class on Dorothy Sayers’ The Whimsical Christian each Friday from 10-11 a.m. in Chapel Hall. All are invited to attend. No preparation is necessary, and all materials will be provided at no cost.
A full list of classes and Bible Studies is available online at https://tvcpinehurst.com/ministries-outreach/adult-christian-education/
Christian Science
“Mind” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for
Sunday, Feb 20th. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10
a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
“Christ Jesus” is the subject of the Christian Science Bible lesson-sermon for Sunday, Feb 27. The Christian Science Society service begins at 10 a.m., and will be held at the Civic Club, 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
The Society maintains a Reading Room at 173A NE Broad St. in
Southern Pines where there are helpful articles on a range of subjects,
reports of healing accomplished through prayer alone, and resources for
Bible study. The Reading Room is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
and Thursday. Call (910) 692-7759.
