Stone Chapel Baptist Church will have a Women’s Day Program on Sunday Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor Janice Martin. All are welcome to attend (men too)! Stone Baptist Church is located at 1985 U.S. 15-501, Carthage.
The Village Chapel
The Village Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 18, celebrates the long-awaited opening of Heritage Hall with a dedication service at 10 a.m. A ribbon cutting and reception will follow the service. Reservations for the reception may be made by email at info@tvcpinehurst.com or by calling the church office at (910)-295-2003.
The Village Chapel’s music series kicks off Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., with an a cappella concert featuring singers Elizabeth Shaver, Claire Fields, Aaron Carlyle and Stephen Gourley. There is no charge for admission.
Parents’ Night Out is scheduled Friday, Oct. 7, in Heritage Hall, at The Village Chapel. This popular ministry is open to the families of the Chapel and also to the families of the community. Heritage Hall will open at 6 p.m., and parent pickup will be at 8 p.m. Food and snacks are provided, along with fun games and activities.
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
Bethesda Presbyterian Church invites anyone who is seeking a loving church family to worship with us. The church is located behind the lake at 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen. For questions or information, call the church office at (910) 944-1319. Each Sunday there will be a light breakfast beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes will convene afterwards. You may also choose to come to The Coffee Connection for coffee and conversation n the Fellowship Hall every Sunday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. This is flexible, so pop in any time that you are able. All are welcome.
Homecoming at Old Bethesda (Bethesda Presbyterian Church) will be held Sunday, Sept. 25. Sunday School we be held in the church at 10 a.m., followed by the morning worship service at 11:15 a.m. The Rev. Ian Watson, a former Scottish intern to Bethesda, returns to lead the Sunday School and worship service. Following the worship service, everyone will gather in the picnic area to enjoy sharing everyone’s favorite foods and some wonderful fellowship. Rev. Watson will also be giving a talk on Friday, Sept. 23, and sharing supper in the fellowship hall.
Bethesda Presbyterian Church will host a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 30, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Go to http://www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor codeBPC to register or call (910) 944-1319 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.