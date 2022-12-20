Celebrate the sounds of the season and the miracle of Christ’s birth with Moore County’s faith community.
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
On Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., a Christmas Eve community lessons and carols candlelight service. A Christmas Day worship service will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Bethesda Presbyterian, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
Brownson Memorial Presbyterian
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve family service at 4 p.m., followed by a service of Communion, carols and candlelight at 6 p.m. A Christmas Day hymn sing will be held Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11:10 a.m., at Brownson Memorial, 330 S. May St., in Southern Pines.
Calvary Chapel of the Sandhills
Candlelight worship and Comunion on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m., child care available, at Calvary Chapel, 201 W. South St., Aberdeen.
The Chapel in the Pines
Candles, carols and Communion services will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., at The Chapel in the Pines, 581 Seven Lakes Drive, West End.
Christ Church Anglican
Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day worship at 10:30 a.m., at Christ Church Anglican, 750 Fairway Drive, Southern Pines.
Community Presbyterian Church
Christmas Eve candlelight services at 5 p.m., with nursery provided, and 7:30 p.m., without nursery, on Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m., with nursery, at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst.
Congregational Church of Pinehurst
A longest night service for prayer and contemplation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m., with Christmas Eve service featuring carols, Communion and a children’s puppet show on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p,m., and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., at Congregational Church, 895 Linden Road, Pinehurst.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
A family Christmas service with a children’s pageant will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m., followed by Christmas Eve services at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a Vivaldi Gloria prelude. Christmas Day Eucharistic service with carols at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., in Southern Pines.
First Baptist Church of Aberdeen
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m., and a worship service on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m., at First Baptist, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
First Baptist Church of Southern Pines
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve service with a Nativity at 5 p.m., and a candlelight and Communion service at 7 p.m. A Christmas Day worship service will be held Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist, 200 E. New York Ave., in Southern Pines.
Grace Church
Grace Church will host six Christmas Eve services. Grace Church in Southern Pines service times are Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Services at Grace Church in Seven Lakes are Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Celebrate Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, with 5:30 p.m. caroling and kids story time, 6 p.m. hot chocolate social, 6:30 p.m. music, followed by a candlelight service at 7 p.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran, 1517 Luther Way, in Southern Pines.
Page Memorial UMC
A community Christmas Eve Communion and candlelight service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m., at Page Memorial UMC, 115 W. Main St., in Aberdeen.
Pinehurst United Methodist Church
The community is invited to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, in the simple splendor of Pinehurst’s iconic Fair Barn, 200 Beulah Hill Road S., Pinehurst. Hosted by Pinehurst United Methodist Church, “Journey to the Barn” begins with a family service from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a traditional candlelight and Communion services at 5 p.m., and again at 7 p.m., with Pastor Jabe Largen. The offerings will be given to Family Promise of Moore County.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Christmas Masses will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. (with caroling beginning at 8:30 p.m.); and Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, in Pinehurst.
Southern Pines UMC
A candelight service will be held on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., at Southern Pines UMC, 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
A vigil Mass will be held Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by a midnight Mass at 12 a.m. Christmas Day services will be held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. (in Spanish) at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., in Southern Pines.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal
The Christmas Eve service begins Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m., with a musical program, followed by worship at 8 p.m., at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 1145 Seven Lakes Drive, in Seven Lakes.
Trinity Christian Fellowship
A Christmas Eve service with lessons, carols and Communion on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. Christas Day service at 10 a.m., at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 425 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst.
The Village Chapel
A Christmas Eve family service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., followed by an evening Communion service at 9 p.m., both with organ prelude, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst. A unity service will be held Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.
West End United Methodist Church
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m., at West End Unite Methodist Church, 4015 N.C. 73, in West End.
West End Presbyterian Church
A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 24, at West End Presbyterian Church, 275 Knox Lane, in West End.
Yates-Thagard Baptist Church
A Christmas Sunday morning worship service will be held Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m., with nursery and children’s ministries provided at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass Carthage Road, in Carthage.
