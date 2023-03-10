Christ Church Anglican welcomed the Rt. Rev. Paul C. Hewett, SSC, Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of the Holy Cross, Anglican Catholic Church, on Sunday, Feb. 5, for his annual visitation.
Hewett preached, celebrated the Holy Communion and confirmed three adult candidates for Confirmation, while also receiving an additional 12 members into the jurisdiction, diocese and parish. Following the service, all enjoyed a delicious reception and fellowship meal, both for the bishop and for the 15 new members of Christ Church.
Christ Church Anglican, located since 2009 on Fairway Drive in Southern Pines, has been part of the Moore County community since its founding in 2004. Since its inception, it has been part of the Diocese of the Holy Cross, which joined the Anglican Catholic Church in 2021. In November, Christ Church will host the annual Clericus (meeting of clergy) of the Diocese of the Holy Cross. The church will also be sending representatives to the biennial Synod of the Anglican Catholic Church (ACC) to be held in Florida, in October.
Christ Church Anglican is a traditional Anglican parish using the King James Bible and the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. It features Biblical preaching and teaching, traditional Christian moral standards, and dignified, reverent worship “in the beauty of holiness.” The church is currently engaged in expansion of its facilities to better serve both parish and community.
Christ Church’s rector, Rev. Thomas H. Harbold (Father Tom), had the honor of officiating at the Blessing of the Hounds at the opening meet of the Moore County Hounds this past Thanksgiving.
“It is good to see our parish growing. We are grateful to God for sending us some wonderful individuals and families. And we warmly invite anyone who is looking for a church home to visit us,” says Harbold.
