Art Together Still Life

A still life painting, one of many featured works in the Arts Together "Inside and Out" exhibition in May. Image courtesy of the Artists League of the Sandhills.

The Artists League of the Sandhills will be highlighting the fun and creativity that comes from painting together - both indoors painting still life art, and outdoors painting plein air at scenic, and interesting locations in May.

An opening reception is scheduled Friday, May 6, 5-7 p.m., stop in and have a look at the interesting works. The exhibit will remain open through Friday, May 27. 

The art of the still life group provides an opportunity to see how various artists interpret the same display of assorted items such as flowers, fruits, vegetables and pottery. Participants have especially enjoyed viewing the artworks together and seeing how different the same items look through the eyes and styles of individual artists.

The art of the plein air group expresses each artist’s creative view of different outdoor settings. This group has painted locally in Moore County and in other neighboring venues.

Also featured will be still life art painted in the “Exploring the Palette Knife” workshop held at the Artists League in February. Instructor Robin Wellner encouraged students to discover what happens with colors, light and knife strokes.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.

The League hosts the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 12 to 3 p.m.

Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.net for information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.

