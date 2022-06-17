Artist Jean Grunewald had the difficult task of selecting the winners of the Artists League of the Sandhills’ annual judged show on Sunday, June 5. The “Art to Appreciate” exhibit features over 80 paintings in various mediums.
On Sunday, June 5, Grunewald chose the winners for best in each category, as well as a Best Overall winner. Exhibit guests also have the opportunity to participate by voting for their favorite painting for a People’s Choice award that will be announced at the end of the show.
The “Art to Appreciate” exhibit is open through Friday, July 1, at The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 12-3 p.m. Stop in and vote for your favorite.
The 2022 winners are as follow:
n Oil: First place, Jennifer Walker, for Low Country Boil, PH#7; Second place, Nancy Allen, for Self Portrait after the Pandemic; Third place, Emma Wilson, for Spring Garden; Honorable Mention, Catherine Church, for A Cat Named Stuart, Lois Pollard, for Walking in the Rain, and Jane Maloy, for Community.
n Watercolor: First place, Susan Mauney, for A Gentle Man; Second place, KC Sorvari, for Alchemy; Third place, Pam Clark, for Bay of Campeche Rockhind; Honorable Mention: Linda Drott, for Sunflowers, Christine Stackhouse, for Herding Oxen.
n Acrylic: First place, Joseph Poirier, for Egret on the River; Second place, Peter Helgesen, for Honningsvag, Norway; Third place, Meredith Markfield, for Dance to the Music; Honorable Mention, Paula Spinner, for Quilted Flowers.
n Mixed Media: First place, Tommy McDonell, for Balancing Act; Second place, Carol Gradwohl, for I Sea Angelfish; Honorable Mention, Janis Loehr, for Time to Reflect.
n Alcohol Ink: First place, Linda Nunez, for Purple Envy; Second place, Pam Roberts, for Poppy Eyed.
n Colored Pencil: First place, Barbara Ainsley, for Patiently Waiting; Second place, Laureen Kirk, for An Apple a Day: Honorable Mention, Francine Smarrelli, for Mr. Meerkat.
n Other Media: First place, Pam Griner, for In the Clouds; Second place, Ashleigh Corsino, for Mt. Amadablam, Nepal; Honorable Mention, Barbara Ainsley, for Grandma.
n Best in Show: Courtney Herndon, for Cinque Terre.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. For information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibitis, visit online at www.artistleague.org or call the Artists League at (910) 944-3979.
