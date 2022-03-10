Art in Bloom

This year’s large-scale platform installations for Art in Bloom will be themed to reflect the multiculturalism of the North Carolina Museum of Art’s collection. Contributed photo.

 Karen Malinofski

The North Carolina Museum of Art again hosts the visitor-favorite floral fundraiser Art in Bloom, presented by PNC Bank, March 16-20. The five-day event features an international theme across programming, with large platform floral displays reflecting the diverse geographies represented in the People’s Collection, British florist Joseph Massie as special guest and daily live global music.

“We’re thrilled to once again host Art in Bloom, presented by PNC,” said Museum Director Valerie Hillings. “This fundraiser always offers a unique way to connect with the People’s Collection. The floral arrangements will offer fresh interpretations of visitor favorites and our latest acquisitions.”

This year’s large-scale platform installations will be themed to reflect the multiculturalism of the North Carolina Museum of Art’s collection. The installations will focus on American, British, French, Indian, Dutch and Mexican cultures. Live global music by North Carolina musical artists will be offered for the last two hours each day. Performers include Peter Lamb Trio, Dulcimer Dan, Smitha Prasad, Ed Stephenson, and Haluk and Altug. 

Art in Bloom Joseph Massie

Art in Bloom special guest Joseph Massie is the youngest person to win five consecutive Royal Horticultural Society gold medals and four best-in-show awards at the world-renowned RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The Liverpool-based designer has worked on botanical projects across the UK, the US, China, Belgium and Singapore. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“Art in Bloom has become one of the most anticipated events in the Triangle and, as the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, is vital to helping NCMA deliver programming and exhibits throughout the year,” said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas. “As the founding presenting sponsor of Art in Bloom, PNC looks forward to helping NCMA bring this extraordinary concept and creative execution to the community again in 2022.”

Special guest Joseph Massie is the youngest person to win five consecutive Royal Horticultural Society gold medals and four best-in-show awards at the world-renowned RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The Liverpool-based designer has worked on botanical projects across the UK, the US, China, Belgium and Singapore. His floral designs have been featured at weddings, celebrations, private events and corporate events.

“I could not be more excited to welcome spring with Art in Bloom at the North Carolina Museum of Art,” said Massie. “Collectively we’ve been through a tough time over the past 18 months, and I know we all look forward to the respite that Art in Bloom provides, with its abundance of beauty, joy, and creativity. I know this Art in Bloom will be a wonderful celebration of natural beauty, and I am so, so delighted to be a part of it.”

Related events include the return of the opening reception, themed as a global garden party; lunchtime floral demonstrations with Brie Arthur, Steve Taras and Joseph Massie; a floral master class with Joseph Massie; a studio art workshop with Ann Marie Kennedy; and a film screening and discussion. There also will be a Spanish-language lunchtime floral demonstration with Frankie Garcia and Irma Mayo of Watered Garden Florist. All events are ticketed separately; entry to Art in Bloom requires an additional ticket.

Hours are Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m, (doors close at 6:30 p.m.); Thursday, March 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (doors close at 6:30 p.m.), Friday, March 18, noon-7 p.m. (doors close at 9:30 p.m.), Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (doors close at 9:30 p.m.), and Sunday, March 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (doors close at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets for Art in Bloom are $30 for museum members, $33 for nonmembers, free for children 6 and under. Related events ticketed separately. There is limited capacity. Visit ncartmuseum.org/bloom.

