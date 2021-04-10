The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) will host Art in Bloom, presented by PNC, across two extended weekends, June 3-6 and June 10-13, with both in-person and virtual programming each weekend.
Tickets for this fundraiser, which pairs inspired floral installations with works of art in the museum collection, go on sale Wednesday, April 14.
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back safely to the ever-exciting Art in Bloom,” says Director Valerie Hillings. “I am always inspired by the creativity of the floral designers and the excitement of our visitors when they see how these living installations also bring our museum collection to life. After more than two years since our last Art in Bloom in March 2019, we are more than ready to celebrate the return of one of our favorite events.”
Each weekend visitors can enjoy more than 30 stunning floral arrangements with reduced capacity attendance in West Building. Each week many floral installations and participating designers will change, creating a unique experience from weekend to weekend. A limited number of dual-weekend tickets to attend both sessions are available.
“The beauty and creativity of Art in Bloom have made this event a perennial favorite, and PNC is delighted to help bring it to the NCMA yet again,” says Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas.
In addition to reduced capacity, visitors will be required to wear cloth face coverings and adhere to social distancing. A one-way flow of traffic will guide visitors through the installations, and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Visitors can see all updates to the museum’s visitor experience at ncartmuseum.org/covid19.
Admission
During Art in Bloom, tickets are required for admission to the museum’s collection in West Building. Please note that West Building will be closed Wednesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 9, for Art in Bloom installation.
Hours for Art in Bloom are Thursday, June 3, and June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5 p.m.; Friday, June 4, and June 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with last entry at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, and June 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with last entry at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6, and June 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5 p.m.
East Building and the Museum Park will remain open and free to visitors, with a free timed ticket required to visit East Building. Paid timed tickets are required for the exhibition “Golden Mummies of Egypt.”
“We strongly encourage visitors to check online ticket availability before arriving on campus as we expect many time slots to sell out,” says a spokesman.
Proceeds from Art in Bloom support museum programming and exhibitions and benefit the NCMA Foundation.
Tickets are $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers, with children 6 and under admitted free. Tickets are available at ncartmuseum.org/bloom or (919) 715-5923.
