Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents an art challenge for children 12 and under.
“Think about what you love about the summer and paint it,” says a spokesman.
Entries submitted by 5 p.m. on June 23 will receive a prize.
Submit by emailing bsampson@southernpines.net. For more information, call (910) 692-7376.
