Bryan Limb

Bryan Limb and his son, Ender, at Round Bald on the Tennessee/North Carolina border

 Contributed

Salami and pepperoni, maybe a tuna packet, spread over warmed stuffing or rice mix. For months this has been the dinner du jour for Bryan Limb and his son, Ender. The duo from Carthage — one a recently retired veteran and the other a 2022 high school grad — are wrapping up their thru-hike of the 2,190-plus mile Appalachian Trail this week. Napoleon supposedly said an army marches on its stomach: so too, with hikers.

“We used to do crazy stuff like taking crushed potato chips and sprinkling it over our meals to add variation,” laughs Bryan. “We also eat those Knorr sides where you just add water. Cleanup is easy because you swish around the water, drink it and discard the trash. It seems gross but every calorie matters down here.”

AT marker

Trail marker along the Appalachian Trail
Bryan Limb 2

Bryan Limb and Ender Limb at the New Jersey/Pennsylvania border on the Appalachian Trail.

