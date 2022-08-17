The United States Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum, in Fayetteville, recounts the actions of heroic soldiers from the early days of the Parachute Test Platoon in 1940, to the ongoing global war on terrorism. The museum preserves the extraordinary feats performed by the United States Army’s Airborne and the Special Operations Forces, all who jump from the sky, into battle.
Two new World War II exhibits showcasing incredible stories are on temporary display through Nov. 13.
“Courage and Compassion: The Legacy of the Bielski Brothers” is an original, award-winning exhibition showcasing the heroic efforts of three brothers who helped save more than 1,200 people.
Operating in Western Belorussia (Belarus) between 1942 and 1944, the Bielski partisan group was one of the most significant Jewish resistance efforts against Nazi Germany during World War II.
As portrayed in the popular film “Defiance,” the three brothers, Tuvia, Asael and Zus Bielski, took refuge from the Nazis in the forests surrounding Novogrudok, Belarus.
In the forest, they formed a community of men, women and children. Through the brothers’ leadership, the group survived starvation, harsh winters and the threat of the Nazis and their collaborators. While its members did fight against the Germans and their collaborators, the Bielski group leaders emphasized providing a safe haven for Jews, particularly women, children and elderly persons who managed to flee into the forests.
For more than two years the brothers commanded their partisan unit in the Belorussian forests. Under the protection of the Bielski group, more than 1,200 Jews survived the war, one of the most successful rescue efforts during the Holocaust. Their acts of rescue during extremely dangerous times stand as a monument to courage and compassion.
“Courage and Compassion: The Legacy of the Bielski Brothers” is on loan from The Florida Holocaust Museum and is on display in the ASOM’s temporary gallery.
Running concurrently in the museum’s lobby, “Operation HALYARD: The Greatest Rescue Mission of World War II” exhibit highlights the heroic mission to rescue downed U.S. airmen from Nazi-occupied Serbia during the waning months of World War II.
Operation HALYARD was the largest and most successful rescue mission of American aircrews in our nation’s history. Between August through December 1944, a three-man OSS team, along with Serbian anti-fascist/anti-communist partisans, known as “Chetniks,” and the 1st Air Crew Rescue Unit of the U.S.15th Air Force, airlifted more than 500 U.S. airman out of Serbia.
“Operation HALYARD: The Greatest Rescue Mission of World War II” is on loan from the Halyard Mission Foundation.
The museum’s main exhibit gallery transports you through time, starting in 1940 with the conception of the United States Army Parachute Test Platoon and ending with today’s Airborne and Special Operations units.
Much has changed in the world since the battles of World War II and the conflicts of the Cold War era, but the courage and dedication of the American soldier is a common bond that ties each generation together.
World War II saw the most concentrated use of airborne operations, with five Army divisions dedicated to using this new method of putting men and equipment on the battlefield. The 11th, 13th, 17th, 82d and 101st Airborne Divisions spearheaded many operations, and were joined by early special operations soldiers from units such as the Rangers, OSS, and the 1st Special Service Force.
Places such as Sicily, Normandy and Corregidor became legendary proving grounds for the paratroopers, glider troops, and special operations soldiers, and were the building blocks of victory in Europe and the Pacific.
As visitors learn the heroic deeds of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces in World War II, you will experience the sights and sounds of a typical French village in Normandy, France, during Operation OVERLORD, the Allied invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944, to free the continent from Nazi oppression.
As visitors walk the streets of the village, they are surrounded by images of war. From the bullet holes in the stucco walls to the C-47 “Skytrain” flying low overhead with paratroopers in the door ready to jump into the unknown, the museum transports visitors to war torn occupied France at the dawn of Europe’s liberation.
Visitors are then transported to the Asiatic-Pacific theater of operations. Video displays here and throughout the gallery show period newsreel footage and other scenes of American paratroopers and Special Operation soldiers in action. One of the most rare and impressive exhibits is that of a completely restored WACO CG-4A glider. Gliders were used extensively in the war, and the largest operations used them by the thousands. The gliders were very fragile, had little peacetime use, and have not been used by the military since 1951. As a result, there are only a handful of gliders left in the world, and few of these have been properly restored. The museum’s glider is one of the finest examples in existence.
Come see what brings out the best in America’s sons and daughters. The museum is a source of pride to all those who served, or now serve, in the United States Army Airborne and Special Operations units.
The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum is located at 100 Bragg Boulevard, in Fayetteville. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, donations are greatly needed and appreciated. Free parking is available.
