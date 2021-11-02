Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Fourth Friday at 10 a.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 49 or less points
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Oct. 31
Monday, Oct. 25, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Janie Moser, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 3. Sallie and Tom Cozart, fourth in B. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Berry Craven and David Cook, 2. Barb and Dick Leuth, 3. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 4. Chris Brown and Hal Blake.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Bob and Nancy McNally, 3. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, Open Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Brian Scott, 3. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo; E/W, 1. John Brubaker and David Cook, 2. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 3. Richard Venditti and Aas Burghouwt, 4. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown.
Thursday, Oct. 28, Limited Game, N/S 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; E/W, 1. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 2. Patsy Rhody and Duane Shelton.
Friday, Oct. 29, Open Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Randy Whitten and Tracy Pickup; E/W, 1. Janet Nelson and Karyn Kline, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill McClelland.
Sunday, Oct. 31, Open Game: No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Nov. 1, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 1-2. tie in B: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, the Buie-Martin pair placed sixth out of 161 pairs playing in 55 clubs nationwide.
