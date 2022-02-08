Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Feb. 7, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
Bridge-at-the-Village, Laurinburg, NC
Monday Afternoon Common Game, February 7, 2022;
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey;
2. Patsy Smith and Loretta Baranek.
